Mother-of-two (46) caught bringing drugs into Wheatfield Prison is fined €500

A MOTHER of two caught bringing drugs into prison for her partner was fined at Blanchardstown District Court.

Christina Gaffney (46), Lismore Road, Dublin 12, appeared before court to face the charges, pleading guilty at the hearing date.

The court heard that on September 17, 2022, Ms Gaffney visited Wheatfield Prison to see her partner at the time and after being searched by officers, drugs were found in her mouth.

Gardai arrived on the scene and conveyed Gaffney to Ronanstown Garda Station where they found €44 worth of Zopiclone and €54 worth of diamorphine.

The court heard Gaffney has 11 previous convictions, including five for drug offences, the most recent in 2022 for which she received a €300 fine.

Defence solicitor Ciaran MacLaughlin said his client was bringing the drugs into prison for someone she was in a “toxic relationship at the time” and was “under pressure” and “did as she was told.”

The court heard Ms Gaffney’s husband passed away in 2019, leaving her the sole carer of two kids including a son who needs 24-hour care for his medical condition.

Appealing for leniency Mr MacLaughlin said his client is clean two years, currently on a methadone programme and attending counselling weekly.

Judge Áine Clancy noted Gaffney’s similar previous convictions but added that in her favour was that she is a widow with two kids, one with additional needs and that she has dealt with her addiction.

Judge Clancy fined Gaffney €500 with 12 months to pay.

Funded by The Local Courts Reporting Sceheme