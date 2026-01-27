Search
Woman spat in face of security guard after she was detained for shoplifting in The Square

Maurice GarveyJanuary 27, 2026 8:44 am

A PROBATION report was ordered for a woman who spat in the face of a security guard after she was detained for shoplifting at The Square.

Abbey Kelly (29), Main Street, Skibbereen, Cork, appeared before Tallaght District Court.

The court heard gardai were called to Dunnes Stores at The Square on September 10, 2023, where the accused was stopped outside the store with a trolley of groceries to the value of €206.54 after passing all points of payment without paying.

While being detained, the accused spat in the face of a security guard who works for The Square shopping centre.

The security guard made a complaint to gardai and Ms Kelly was subsequently arrested and later charged at Tallaght Garda Station.

Garda Ken O’Brien, Tallaght Garda Station, told the court that on November 2, 2024, the accused was intoxicated and damaged a taxi door after she got out of the vehicle at Sylvan Drive, Kingswood Heights, Tallaght.

Another taxi driver witnessed the incident.

Defence counsel said her client had a difficult background with medical and mental health issues, and on the day in question had attened a funeral for her grandmother and had become upset with a person she was in company with at the time and “lashed out.”

The court heard the accused has a safety order out now with this person, had been forced to drop out of college but was getting support for her mental health, is back studying and hopeful of gaining employment.

Judge Karen Dowling ordered a probation report and for a hearing on April 17 at Tallaght District Court.

