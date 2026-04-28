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Motor sales and service building approved
The site in Liffey Valley

Motor sales and service building approved

William O ConnorApril 28, 2026 11:58 am

PLANNING permission has been granted for the construction of a partially two-storey over-basement motor sales and service building in Liffey Valley Office Campus.

Applicant Winmar Developments Unlimited Company applied to build a partially two-storey over-basement motor sales and service building, max. height of 11.6 metres with a total gross above-ground-level floor area of 2,198 sq m.

The development also includes on-grade car and bicycle-parking spaces, with vehicle-display spaces on-grade and at basement level.

The proposal also includes the re-use of the existing vehicular access to the north of the site, ramped access to basement level, all associated site enabling and excavation works, boundary treatments, hard and soft landscaping, together with building-mounted signage and site signage and flagpoles

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