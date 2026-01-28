Multiple objections lodged against 611 homes in Saggart

An artist impression of the New LRD for 611 homes in Saggart

Multiple objections have been lodged against a planning application for a large-scale development of over 600 homes in Saggart.

Evara Developments and Kelland Homes submitted a joint planning application for a Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) for 611 new dwellings on two adjoining sites in Boherboy.

However over 40 objections have been lodged against the plans, citing “intensive residential” overdevelopment in the Saggart area over the past number of years, as well as traffic concerns over plans to open the Corbally Heath cul de sac into an access road for the proposed development.

Citywest Community Council announced they were submitting an objection on Thursday, January 15 on the grounds of “existing and ongoing pressures on infrastructure, transport, community services, environmental protection, and the principles of proper planning and sustainable development”.

They noted that existing road and pedestrian infrastructure serving Citywest and Saggart is “already insufficient” for current traffic volumes and that “numerous residential developments remain under construction or are yet to be fully occupied, which will place further pressure on an already constrained road network”.

They also criticised the “excessive density and inappropriate build height” proposed by the developers and raised concerns over inadequate public spaces and amenities like schools and medical facilities, overburdening of public transport links like the Luas Red Line and “inadequate parking provision in several existing SHD developments within Citywest”.

A resident’s group in Corbally Heath have also lodged an objection as the planning application proposes improving access to the site by creating access roads through the end of their cul de sac, which they do not want to see turned into “a rat race”.

Up to 37 individual objections have also been lodged by residents in the Corbally and wider Saggart area, as well as objections from Cllrs Baby Pereppadan (FG) and Louise Dunne (SF), who stated that population growth in the area “has not been matched by sufficient investment in health, social and community infrastructure”.

“While the need for additional housing is acknowledged… the proposed development, as currently presented, would place further unsustainable pressure on an area that has already experienced exceptional levels of growth without the timely delivery of corresponding social, community, health, transport and recreational infrastructure,” she said.

The closing date for objections to the proposed Large-scale Residential Development is Friday, January 23, and a decision is expected from South Dublin County Council’s planning department by February 13.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme