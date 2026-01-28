Search
‘Proximity of vape shops to schools is a major problem’
‘Proximity of vape shops to schools is a major problem’

January 28, 2026

“In Clondalkin Village, the proximity of vape shops to schools is a major problem.”

Vape shops and their products in Clondalkin and surrounding areas are targeting the community’s youth, according to a local politician.

