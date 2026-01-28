Search
Warehouse and yard on market at Whitestown Industrial Estate

Ellen GoughJanuary 28, 2026 9:29 am

This warehouse and yard, brought to the market by Quinn Agnew, has a prime location in the heart of Tallaght.

3 Whitestown Industrial Estate comprises a gated site extending to 0.27 acres with a yard area to the front and rear of an industrial warehouse extending to c. 433 sq m/4,662 sq ft.

The original warehouse extends to c. 259 sq m/ 2,783 sq ft and consists of an asbestos roof with a pebble-dashed finish to the walls.

The warehouse is of metal frame construction with block infill walls, concrete flooring and fluorescent tube lighting throughout.

There is a small toilet block with a mezzanine canteen to the front of the warehouse, with two metal containers stacked on top of each other to the front of the warehouse, currently being used as office accommodation extending to 55.8 sq m/ 601 sq ft.

The extension to the rear comprises a warehouse with a metal-decked roof and fair-faced walls extending to c. 175 sq. m. / 1,879 sq. ft.

The unit has the benefit of full-height electric roller shutter doors to the front and rear of the unit, and the entrance to the property is by way of a sliding metal gate.

The property is located in Whitestown Industrial Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Whitestown Road, directly off Killinarden Way, situated approximately 1km from the N81 and 5km from the M50 motorway, providing ease of access to the main arterial routes and is at the end of a cul-de-sac road, providing privacy and security.

The nearby Square Shopping Centre provides various staff amenities, including retail shops, bars and restaurants, with the Park & Ride Luas Stop and bus depot accommodating ease of access to the City Centre.

This ideally located property is available immediately with price available on application and all viewings by appointment only.

