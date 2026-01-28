Application to convert Airlie House into a medical clinic

Plans have been lodged to restore the derelict Airlie House in Lucan and convert it into a medical clinic.

A planning application submitted to South Dublin County Council proposes renovating the historic period house, including the demolition of some later extensions added to the house over the years, and adding a new two-storey side extension, as well as permission for change of use “of the remaining structure from use of existing dwelling to medical use”.

Internal “modifications and renovations” would convert the original house into consultation rooms, treatment rooms, storage, and a nursing station, while the new two-storey extension would accommodate the main reception, administration rooms, staff room, store rooms, consultation rooms, and other ancillary rooms.

Site development works and landscaping works would include the provision of “public open space, boundary treatment” and 26 car parking spaces with a set-down area in front of the new extension.

According to the architectural and built heritage assessment report attached to the planning application, the proposed development “aligns with the Adamstown Planning Scheme and involves sensitive interventions to a Protected Structure”.

“It is considered to have a direct positive impact on the building itself, the site and the only protected structure in the vicinity, and the broader historical context of the site with its rebuilding and renewal,” the report compiled by conservation architect John Greene read.

It noted that Airlie House, which dates from the 1840s, is “an example of South County Dublin’s 19th century architectural heritage” despite lying derelict and being vandalised “for a considerable number of years”, with many of the original interior and exterior features now destroyed.

“It will be of considerable value to have the building reused.”

Third party observations and submissions regarding this planning application can be made up until Thursday, February 12.

A decision is due from the council’s planning department by March 5.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme