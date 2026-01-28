Search
TUH launches ground breaking podcast series focused on dementia
Fionnuala Sweeney presenter of the series

Echo StaffJanuary 28, 2026 10:38 am

Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) has launched a ground breaking 12-part podcast series focused on dementia, offering a unique blend of patient stories and expert insights.

The series features in-depth interviews with patients experiencing memory difficulties, along with specialists in the field of cognition and memory loss from the Hospital.

