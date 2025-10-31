Musical Society to stage the ‘wonderful’ The Addams Family in The Civic Theatre

“FOLLOWING on from our 2024 mystically imaginative production of Big Fish, we are excited to return to the stage this November at The Civic, Tallaght, with our production of The Addams Family.”

Harold’s Cross Tallaght Musical Society (HXT) presents ‘The Addams Family’ musical, which shows the iconic ghoulish family as they navigate a world of change.

When Wednesday, the morbid daughter, falls in love with a “normal” boy, Lucas, from a respectable family, her parents, Gomez and Morticia, are faced with the challenge of accepting a new world order.

Even more upsetting, Wednesday confides in her father, pleading with him not to inform her mother. Now, Gomez must do something he’s never done before: keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

“Full disclosure: the dinner has hilarious consequences; you’re in for a real treat with this wonderful musical experience!” beams Aoife of HXT Musical Society.

The Addams’ eccentric quirks and the Beinekes’ normalcy collide in a normal clash of cultures, leading to dark secrets and unexpected connections.

The musical explores the themes of love, family, and embracing individual differences through a darkly humorous lens.

Since the production was announced in February 2025, the group’s committee and talented production team have been working hard behind the scenes to bring their vision to life.

This star team includes director Niamh McGowan, Dermot O’Callaghan, and choreographer Lauren Dooley.

Rehearsals for their cast began in August, and it’s shaping up to be a “wonderful” production. “Our cast are eagerly awaiting an audience!”

Keep an eye on HXT Musical Society’s social media for updates on fundraisers and events.

They have a variety of different performances and activities in the pipeline, having previously staged ‘Concerts of Musical Moments’, ‘Bingo Cabaret’, ‘Race Nights’, and ‘One Act Plays’.

Aoife and HXT Musical Society would like to thank their “wonderful” production team, their “talented and hard-working cast”, all the staff at their “stage home”, The Civic, and the support of their future audiences.

“We can’t wait to share this hilarious and suitably spooky show with you!”

‘Addams Family’ comes to the Civic from November 11 to 15, being performed at 7:30pm each evening; it is 160 minutes in length with an interval.

It is suitable for all ages, and a special discount of 10% off is applied at checkout for over 10 tickets from November 11 to 13.