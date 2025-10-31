TD calls for council to buy ‘vitally important’ 10-hectares at Coldcut

The 10-hetare site at Coldcut is for sale

A local TD has called for the county council to purchase a “vitally important” 10-hectare site listed on Daft.

Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward has called on the local authority to buy land at Coldcut from members of Dublin City Services Sports and Social Club.

Deputy Ward underlined that this move would be important to the local community as the loss of an amenity is at risk.

The Deputy stated: “I am urging South Dublin County Council to purchase the land at the Coldcut that went on public sale last week.

“It is vitally important that these lands remain as an amenity for the people of North Clondalkin and Palmerstown.

“Many soccer clubs use the facility for matches and training. The all-weather pitches are always busy as is the pitch and put course.

“There is also the opportunity to restore the GAA pitch, so GAA can be played in the area.”

The lands up for sale comprise of a former GAA pitch, a pitch and putt course and a mix of grass and astroturf playing fields.

The property’s price will be provided upon application and also includes a clubhouse with bar and function room together with a car park and a separate building used as changing facilities.

The lands benefit from road frontage onto the Coldcut Road, which also provides the main point of access for the site.

Deputy Ward noted that he was aware of the opportunity prior to the listing going live: “I had engaged with members of Dublin City Services Sports and Social Club prior to their decision to sell the land and had already spoke with the Council about the opportunity.

“This site is over 10 hectares, straddled between North Clondalkin and Palmerstown. It is a natural extension of Collinstown Park and would fit perfectly with South Dublin County Council’s all-weather pitch strategy.”

The lands are bound by the M50 motorway to the east and residential housing estates to the south and west.

The latest date for receipt of tenders on the property is 12pm on Thursday, November 27.

The TD for the region believes that this is a golden opportunity for the local authority, who could bring private land into public use.

“I have been advocating for a public all weather pitch in North Clondalkin/Palmerstown for a long time and the area is crying out for one.

“Enough public land has been sold to private developers, this is a chance to purchase private land for public use.

“I have written to South Dublin County Council asking them to purchase this land so that this green space can become a public amenity for everyone to enjoy.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.