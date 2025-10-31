The nominations are in for Person of the Year Awards

Stephen Jones with his dad Paul at the launch of the Tallaght Person on the Year 2025

MORE than 250 individuals, groups and businesses have been nominated for Tallaght Person of the Year Awards 2025.

The much loved community led awards recognise and appreciate the power of the community heroes and volunteers in Tallaght – the individuals, groups, organisations, sports clubs and businesses that contribute positively to Tallaght, or the accomplishments of Tallaght natives on a national stage in their chosen field.

The 42nd awards run by Tallaght Community Council (TCC) ensure there is a strong and visible recognition of Tallaght locally and indeed nationally.

The awards ensure Tallaght stands tall and celebrates the many talented Tallaght natives and community champions.

A diverse selection of nominees has been put forward for the awards ceremony, which takes place in The Plaza Hotel Tallaght on Saturday, 22nd of November.

Liz Kennedy, Volunteer Chair of TCC 2025/26 said: “We were very pleased to receive over 350 nominations this year, for over 250 amazing, varied nominees. Our focus is not on quantity in our awards, but ensuring we shine a light across Tallaght to spotlight the very many who deserve to be acknowledged.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate. In a busy world, it is important to stop, reflect and appreciate the person, club, team, coach or business in your part of Tallaght you admire and value.

A nomination is a practical but powerful way to show gratitude and acknowledgement to others.

“In our awards, the focus is on EVERY nominee. They all get recognised, receive a certificate of appreciation, are listed in the media, the awards brochure and from the stage on awards night. We hugely value every nominee of the 2025 awards.”

“Tickets for the awards night are now on sale from the box office at 01 4685350 from Friday October 31 to Monday November 17, 10 am to 2 pm. Tickets are €49.50 per person.

The evening’s celebrations will include a red carpet arrival, with prosecco reception followed by a fork buffet and live music from Thirsty Session before the awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony will be MCed by Sharon Keegan, a dynamic entrepreneur and innovator, with a proven track record of launching, scaling, and mentoring successful ventures. Our Award Ambassador this year is actor Stephen Jones.

The demand for tickets always exceeds supply, please don’t be disappointed and miss out.

“The final word goes to our sponsors, who partner with us enabling us to host these awards. Thank you for your continued support to us and these very positive awards. Go raibh maith agaibh.”

For further details visit HERE.