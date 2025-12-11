Narrow site complete with planning on market for €300k

A narrow site within a “sought-after” estate, complete with planning permission, is on the market in Rathfarnham for just under €300,000.

The site in Woodfield, Rathfarnham, is advertised by McGuirk Beggan Property for €295,000.

Measuring approximately 7.5m in width and 24.6m in length, the site adjoins the original property, 173 Woodfield, and benefits from existing outline planning permission for a detached dwelling.

This offers outstanding potential whether the successful buyer wishes to create a superb new home or secure an attractive investment opportunity, according to the agent.

“With a sunny, south-facing aspect and exceptionally private setting, the rear of the site enjoys natural light from early afternoon right through to sunset.”

Outline planning permission was granted in November 2025 for the “construction of a new two-storey detached dwelling on the corner of Woodfield, adjacent to Number 173, with provision for new vehicular access, a dropped kerb from Woodfield, and all associated site works” on the site.

Woodfield is a consistently sought-after and well-established residential location. A wealth of amenities is close at hand, including a range of highly regarded schools such as St. Columcille’s, Ballyroan Boys, St. Patrick’s, Sancta Maria College, Coláiste Éanna, St. Mary’s Grange Road, and Loreto Beaufort.

Rathfarnham Shopping Centre with Tesco and SuperValu in Knocklyon are within easy reach, and the amenities of Rathfarnham, Terenure, and Templeogue villages are also very accessible.

The area is well served by frequent and reliable bus routes, including the 15 and 15B, and benefits from excellent access to the M50 motorway network.

This is an exciting opportunity with superb potential for the discerning buyer.