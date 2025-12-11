Eight Tesla electric vehicle charging stations approved

Planning permission has been granted for Tesla electric vehicle charging stations at a shopping centre in Rathfarnham.

Tesla Ireland will install eight electric vehicle charging bays with eight illuminated charging units at Rathfarnham Shopping Centre on Butterfield Avenue.

The new electric vehicle charging bays are set to be located at the southwest corner of the site to the west of the shopping centre, close to the Circle K petrol station.

The EV charging points will be powered from a proposed substation with the supercharger cabinet acting as an electrical intermediary equipment.

The eight charging bays, including one accessible space, will result in the loss of six existing parking spaces in the shopping centre car park.

The American multinational company currently has nine electric vehicle supercharging locations throughout Ireland.

These hubs can provide up to 100km of driving range in as little as six minutes, and vehicles can be charged by using a charge point card by swiping it across the screen to stop and start charging or via the Tesla application, the planning application stated.

“Tesla is committed to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy through increasingly affordable electric vehicles in addition to renewable energy generation and storage.”

South Dublin County Council granted planning permission for the charging bays on November 10, on condition that no extra signage beyond what was in the original application is installed “without the prior consent of the Planning Authority”.