€2.5m for industrial property in Cookstown

An industrial property located in Cookstown Industrial Estate is now on the market for up to €2.5million.

Unit 9, situated on First Avenue in the heart of the Cookstown Industrial Estate in Tallaght, south Dublin, is being sold by Savills on behalf of Mannings Construction, the current occupiers of the site.

The high-quality detached warehouse facility extends to 19,919 square feet, 7,204sqft of which is office space.

With approximately 6.1m clear internal height with 7m eaves height, loading access to the unit is provided via two electric roller doors.

The unit has ample car parking to the front and shares a yard with the neighbouring Unit 10.

The estate is situated off the Belgard Road providing ease of access to Junction 10 and 11 of the M50 motorway, which provides rapid motorway access to the main arterial routes to Dublin Airport and the Port Tunnel.

The property is also served well by public transport with Belgard Luas stop located just 800m to the northeast linking Tallaght to the City Centre, and to the north of Technological University Dublin and The Square Shopping Centre.

Occupiers in the local area with large scale industrial and distribution facilities include Musgraves, Amazon, Fed Ex, Valeo Foods, Xerox and Phoenix Healthcare.

Cookstown Industrial Estate is zoned REGEN under the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-28, “to facilitate enterprise and/or residential-led regeneration, subject to a development framework or plan for the area incorporating phasing and infrastructure delivery.”

An adjoining property, Unit 11, was suggested as a potential site to be rezoned as residential, as part of the council’s non-statutory consultation for lands to be rezoned to meet new housing targets set by the National Planning Framework Implementation: Housing Growth Requirements Guidelines for Planning Authorities earlier this year.