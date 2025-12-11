‘The new 80 service is simply not meeting people’s needs’
Residents of Chapelizod and other areas let their frustrations be known as they protested against the new 24-hour 80 bus service which was brought in in October.
The 80 replaced the 26 and made the trip from these areas to several spots in Dublin City Centre, such as O’Connell Street, longer than a single bus journey.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
