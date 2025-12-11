Search
‘The new 80 service is simply not meeting people’s needs’
Residents protesting against the new service at the weekend

‘The new 80 service is simply not meeting people’s needs’

James Roulston MooneyDecember 11, 2025 11:27 am

Residents of Chapelizod and other areas let their frustrations be known as they protested against the new 24-hour 80 bus service which was brought in in October.

The 80 replaced the 26 and made the trip from these areas to several spots in Dublin City Centre, such as O’Connell Street, longer than a single bus journey.

Read More


Harry helps turn on Christmas lights at Children’s Hospital

Ballyfermot

A Ballyfermot kid worked together with an international music star to turn on the Christmas lights at Crumlin Hospital on Monday evening.Nine-year-old...

Funding set aside to repair civic roof

Ballyfermot

Funding has been set aside for repairs to the roof of the Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre.The repairs are necessary due to the...

Amazing Awakening Memories Dementia Cafe first anniversary

Ballyfermot

AWAKENING Memories Dementia Café celebrated their first anniversary recently at the end of November in Ballyfermot library. The café has taken place...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST