National indoor success for Tallaght athletes

SEVERAL Tallaght athletes were successful at the recent National Indoor U20/U23 and Master Championships that were held in the TUS International Arena in Athlone last weekend.

Indeed, Uche Discu was in excellent form on Saturday when winning both the U23 60m and 200m titles with personal best times of 7.59 and 24:46 seconds respectively. This followed on from the silver medal she won at the National Universities Indoor Championships a week earlier.

Gloria Oigbouchie was also in great form when taking bronze in the U20 60m final in a time of 7.56 seconds and silver in the 200m with a time of 24.63.

Others who competed on the day in the U20 Championships were Abdullahi Adeleke who finished 5th in the U20 200m final with a time of 22.85 seconds, after winning his earlier qualifying heat with a time of 22.76, and Khaled Kourrini who contested the U20 800m.

The following day at the Masters Championships, Patrick Curran cleared 2.6m to claim the M45 Pole Vault Title, while Sean Bolger claimed silver in the M35 200m with a time of 24.56 seconds, after finishing 4th in the 60m earlier in the day when he recorded a time of 7.62, and Sarah Doyle also claimed silver in her M35 200m with a time of 27.66.

Fifteen of the Tallaght juveniles are set to contest the National Juvenile Championships at the same venue at the end of the month and on the 11th of April after qualifying at the Dublin Indoor Championships in February.