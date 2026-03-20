Kilnamanagh edge past Newtown test

KILNAMANAGH AFC’s Major 1D Saturday side defeated Newtown Rangers with a 2-0 score getting them over the line.

There would be plenty of action towards the end of the first half with Kilnamanagh finding the opening goal in the 42nd minute through Graham Moran with James Sullivan providing the assist.

Kilnamanagh nearly doubled their lead just a minute later as they were awarded a penalty just before halftime.

Unfortunately the attempt from Luke Harman did not find its way into the back of the net and the score at the interval remained 1-0.

Things appeared to take a negative turn in the second half with Kilnamanagh’s Cian Ryan receiving marching orders after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

This set back did not dampen Kilnamanagh’s attack however as the side pushed forward and found a second goal through Daniel Geraghty in the 63rd minute to double their lead.

Newton Rangers would push on in desperate hope of any way to get themselves back into the game with both sides introducing several pairs of fresh legs during the last 20 minutes of the fixture.

The score would remain 2-0 however with Newtown Rangers actually having a man sent off themselves in the 90th minute with Gerard Carroll receiving a straight red card.

The win leaves Kilnamanagh in fourth position in the league as they maintain their positive recent form.

With four wins out of their last five games, they sit fourth in the table on 28 points.

League leaders St John Bosco are on 34 with Leixlip and St Ita’s on 31 and 30 respectively. Kilnamanagh can take solace however knowing that they have only played 13 games this season while Leixlip 16 and St Itas have played 18.

Newton Rangers unfortunately remain languishing at the bottom fof the division. 10 games played this season has seen them win one, draw two and lose seven.

Sat on five points they are one point ahead of Ballyfermot who remain at the bottom of the table and four points behind Baldoyle and Collinstown who are both on nine, directly above them.