Dubs pushing for a final place

Dublin’s Claire Gannon from St Jude’s in action for the county senior camogie team against Offaly Photo by Matthew Lysaght

THE Dublin Camogie team picked up a big win against Offaly in their Division 1B game in Abbotstown with a final score of 2-16 to 0-09.

There was plenty of local talent involved with the Gannon sisters, Niamh, Claire and Aisling from St Jude’s in the starting line up along with Kerrie Finnegan of Faughs Celtic and Abbey Ryan from Crumlin.

Talent on the bench included Enya Kennedy, Hannah Leddy and Emma Moran while Jude’s had further representation with Leah Butler and Eimear Kehoe also appearing on the bench. Lucan Sarsfields player Niamh Roche was also involved in the squad.

The damage would be done by Dublin in the first half with St Jude’s Aisling Gannon managing a goal along with Castleknock’s Aisling O’Neill.

The Dubs were capable point takers as well during this first period and they accumulated a big 2-10 to 0-05 lead at half time.

The second half was fairly lacklustre in comparison with the game essentially being won in that opening half an hour.

The result adds even more weight to Dublin’s upcoming league game against Limerick this coming Saturday.

With Clare now confirmed for a league final it is between Dublin and Limerick for the other spot in the deciding game.

Dublin will possess the home advantage though Limerick travel knowing that even a draw will be enough for them to progress.

They themselves defeated Wexford at the weekend 3-13 to 1-11.