Faughs pick up their first win in the league

Faughs picked up their first win of the campaign against St Brigid’s

FAUGHS GAA picked up their first win of the AHL Division 1 campaign last weekend after a big win saw them defeat St Brigids by a score of 0-20 to 0-13.

The win came as a much needed boost after the club experienced a frustrating start to their league campaign in the opening game against Na Fianna.

With the game headed into injury time Faughs would be leading against the current Dublin Champions by six points but would unravel with Na Fianna grabbing a haul of 2-01 in the dying moments of the game to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

With that frustration still in mind the club were anxious to get a win under the belt at the weekend and succeeded in doing so thanks to an excellent team performance.

Particularly impressive was the performances of James O’Brien, Cormac O’Dowd, Aedan Mostyn and Sean McDonald.

The match saw Faughs play with the breeze in the first half as they managed to build up a seven point lead at the interval and that deficit would remain the same at the final whistle as they secured themselves the victory.

With an average age of 22 in the team at the minute, Coach Karol O’Brien is happy with the performances so far as the club prepares for their next league game against Kilmacud Crokes in two weeks time.

“We wanted to get the win and thankfully we did. We hurled reasonably well. Brigids were down a few lads in with Dublin and missing a few others so they were struggling numbers wise.

‘We aren’t necessarily thinking we are top dogs after it but we had more available to us. It was great to get the win.

“Crokes up next, they are very strong but will have a lot of lads involved with Dublin teams so you don’t really know who will be available for them. That will be another tough game on par with the Na Fianna match.”