Big year ahead for Dublin Strikers bowling team

DUBLIN Strikers Special Olympics Bowling team will be holding a fundraiser this Friday in Tallaght Leisureplex ahead of a big 2026 for the club.

Christened the Rock’N’Bowl each athlete from the club will have a partner, bowling together with disco music also being present.

Funds will be raised for the club through sponsorship of athletes.

The last fundraiser that the club did was 20 years ago but the club has grown since and will benefit from some local sponsorship with local businesses getting involved in the project.

The club is organising this fundraiser as they require much needed funds. Athletes need to pay to play bowling each week and the club also has four athletes competing in the Special Olympics Ireland games, along with a chaperone which will cost €525 per person.

The games will feature a number of Irish athletes battling it out in various different sports and venues across the islands for a chance to compete at the World Special Olympic games which will be held in Santiago, Chile.

The club is also hoping to organise a trip in May to Belfast where they will meet with another Special Olympics group.

Set up 28 years ago the club has become a permanent fixture of Tallaght Leisureplex each Friday evening hosting training sessions for its members.

With 44 members the club is a valuable community resource and longtime volunteer with the organisation Sile Mason touched on the importance of bowling in particular for Special Olympic clubs and why it is such an integral sport for people to get involved with.

“There comes a time when you can’t run races or play basketball anymore but for bowling it is for all ages.

‘We have an age range of 19 up to 75 years of age and everyone is catered for regardless.

‘My brother’s ability has declined over the last number of years but for him it’s the most important night of the week.

‘He still can go and it’s done at his pace. Coaches have adapted to him so that he can still participate.

‘That’s the same for everybody. Everyone get’s the same treatment.”

“What we’ve been trying to tell this to parents as well, when they get to 40 they can’t play basketball anymore.

‘This is where they need to be and this is where they can come till whenever. We have had athletes who’ve stayed with us since they passed away.