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Suspect devices discovered in bag outside retail premises in Ballyfermot

Suspect devices discovered in bag outside retail premises in Ballyfermot

James Roulston MooneyMarch 19, 2026 8:10 pm

A bag containing several suspect devices was discovered in Ballyfermot by Gardaí on Thursday morning just before 10am.

Gardaí were alerted to a bag containing a number of suspect devices in the Ballyfermot area and attended the scene shortly after.

A cordon was put in place around the area and the Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were present at the scene.

The devices were deemed non-viable after they were initially examined and the cordon was subsequently lifted.

Chairperson for the Local Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Daithí Doolan expressed worry and concern after Thursday morning’s events.

The LCSP Chairperson said: “The Gardaí have launched a significant operation following the discovery of a number of suspect devices in the Ballyfermot on Thursday.

“This is alarming and distressing for the whole community. Particularly as it comes less than 24 hours after suspect devices were found in Liffey Valley on Wednesday night.

“Today, a number of devices were discovered in a bag outside a local shop. This is very worrying as it puts the general public at serious risk.”

The road has been reopened, and the EOD team removed a number of items from the scene for further analysis.

Chairperson Doolan called for the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan TD to ensure that Gardaí have the personnel and resources to combat “this serious crime.”

He also made an appeal to the community to pass on any information they may have to the Gardaí to aid their investigation.

“This level of crime puts our community at risk. It is totally unacceptable and must be stopped. We cannot let the criminals win.

“The Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan must ensure the Gardaí have the personnel and resources to combat this serious crime.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward to the Gardaí and ensure that anyone involved in this criminal activity faces justice.”

Gardaí have confirmed investigations are ongoing.

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