St Pat’s continue good run of form

Glory Nzingo is tackled by James McClean during the game between St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City Photo by Martin Doherty

ST PATRICK’S Athletic have continued their run of good form in the league with a win and a draw over the course of last weekend.

They battered Drogheda on Friday night with a resounding 4-1 win at Richmond Park.

Drogheda actually took the lead after the first five minutes after a shrewd counter attack which had Pats down early on in the game.

The remainder of the half would be a fairly drab affair with Brandon Kavanagh’s shot against former teammate Joseph Anang doing little to trouble the goalkeeper who kept the score at 1-0 heading into the interval.

Ryan Edmonson would again get himself on the scoresheet after a goalmouth scramble appeared to be poked over the line by himself to make the score 1-1.

Anang would be called back into action shortly after as he made a save to deny another former Pats player, Mark Doyle from the penalty spot.

Pats would take the lead themselves then after Aidan Kenna converted a penalty of their own, making no mistake as he slotted it into the bottom left corner.

A goal from Kian Leavy minutes after seemed to write Drogheda totally out of the game and the fourth, coming from Romal Palmer was the icing on the cake.

The team received a reality check of sorts however on Monday evening after the Jubilations of Friday.

Again playing in Richmond Park Pats hosted Derry City in a game that ended 0-0.

The best chance of the game came all the way in the 75th minute with Sean Hoare’s attempted header just wide of the post.

The game was devoid of chances for both sides and other than Hoare’s header and a goalmouth scramble in the 88th minute it never really looked like Pats were going to put the ball in the back of the net.

Despite the lackluster game, they still kept a clean sheet and still find themselves second in the table.

They next play Waterford away this Friday.