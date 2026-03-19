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‘We were off our levels’ against Drogs – Bradley
Aaron Greene battling for possession during the Drogheda United match Photos Una Murray

‘We were off our levels’ against Drogs – Bradley

Michael HowleyMarch 19, 2026 3:58 pm

THE League of Ireland had a double game week last weekend with Shamrock Rovers making two away trips to Sligo and Drogheda respectively.

The game in Sligo saw Rovers pick up three points thanks to two goals just before halftime from Matthew Healy and Danny Grant.

The game in Drogheda is a frustrating one for the Hoops with a 0-0 scoreline meaning that the points were shared.

Rovers never really threatened throughout the game with Victor Ozhianvuna and Adam Brennan coming closest for the side throughout though the game was devoid of any real chances.

Perhaps even more worryingly was that Rovers did not dominate possession or the flow of the game the way that they would be used to and Drogheda were the better team for extended spells.

While Rovers will view the fixture as points lost, based on the performance it could realistically be viewed as a point gained with Drogheda failing to utilise any sort of clinical edge.

The results over the weekend leave Rovers in third place with the top three teams all winning Friday and drawing Monday’s game leaving the table unchanged.

Stephen Bradley spoke after the game.

“I don’t think we did anywhere near enough to win the game but neither did Drogheda. It was a pretty poor game to be honest. We were slow and sloppy in every aspect, decision making, tempo and moving the ball as well as final third decisions. Sometimes it happens and it has happened tonight.”

“There was a couple of half chances but there was never enough to win the game. We were poor, we’ve been good recently but tonight we weren’t. We were off our levels.”

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