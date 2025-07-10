National titles for Tallaght athletes

Sean Aigboboh of Tallaght AC centre, on his way to winning the U23 men 100m, ahead of Craig Duffy of Clonliffe Harriers AC, left, and Emmanuel Akinrolie of Titans AC, right Photo by Sportsfile

THREE Tallaght athletes secured titles at the National Junior/U20 and U23 Championships in Tullamore last Saturday.

Cormac Dixon who only returned home for the Summer from Providence won the Junior/U20 1500m title after leading the field from the start he extended his lead with 800m remaining to cross the line unchallenged in a time of 3:59.85.

Dubem Amah won the Junior/U20 200m title in 21.49 seconds after earlier taking silver in the 100m (10.61 seconds) with club mate Sean O’Donnell winning bronze in 10.75 seconds.

The U23 100m title was claimed by Sean Aigboboh after he swiftly broke from the blocks and held off all challengers when crossing the line in 10.85 second, after recording a faster time of 10.67 seconds in the qualifying heats earlier in the day.

He later learned of his selection for the Irish team who will travel to Bergen, Norway from the 17th to the 20th of July for the European U23 Championships where he will compete in the 100m and as a member of the 4X100m relay squad.

Others who competed on the day included Uche Disu made Junior/U20 100m final after qualifying in the heats in 3rd place with a time of 12.33 seconds and she just missed the podium when finishing 4th with a good time of 12.06. Damiola Pearse, Joanna Shodipo, Gabriella Azeez also contested the heats of Junior/U20 100m where they recorded times of 12.97, 13.01 and 13.13 respectively with Joanna recording a time of 27.84 in the 200m heats.

In the qualifying rounds of the U23 100m, Gilbert Kaleta recorded a time of 11.49 while David Aigboboh recorded a time of 11.53.