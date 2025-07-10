Golden boy Cormac hoping to make team for U20 Europeans

Cormac Dixon of Tallaght AC on his way to winning the U20 men 1500m Photo by Sportsfile

TALLAGHT AC’s Cormac Dixon won gold over the weekend at the National U20 and U23 Championships in Tullamore.

Dixon finished first in the 1,500m with a time of 3:59:85 in the U20 division.

The race was very important for Dixon to showcase his abilities as he has put himself in pole position to be selected for the U20 European Championships set to happen this August with selectors drawing inspiration for picks based on performance at National Championships.

“All I was going for was the win to secure my spot for the European U20s champs in August.

‘In order to secure your spot you have to race the National U20. I will know in two weeks time when they finalise the selections for that but I’m fairly certain I should be going.

I was talking to the selector and I should be grand. Got the win and that’s all I was looking for so I’m happy out.”

The European Championships will serve as the pivotal event of Dixon’s summer.

He is still unsure as to what race he will actually compete in however, while he won the 1500m on Saturday he also competes in the 3km and 5km distances.

For reference, Dixon would consider a good 5km time for himself to be around the 13:50 mark.

“My personal favourite would be the 1500m, but I wouldn’t say it’s my best unfortunately but that’d be my favourite. I think it is a bit more fun, quicker and doesn’t go on for as long.”

Dixon, an alumni of Holy Family in Rathcoole, accidentally stumbled upon his natural talent for running when electing to participate in a cross country run instead of a history test during his second year in school.

“In second year they were looking for lads for the cross country team. I really didn’t have much interest.

‘I had played Gaelic football, hurling and rugby but I didn’t have much interest in the running.

‘I remember the day the cross country race was on.

‘I had a history test and me and a few of the lads in the class were like ‘alright, we’ll go do the cross country and not bother to do the test.

‘We went out on the day and I ended up winning the race, completely shocked myself and everyone else.

‘My teacher got me to join Tallaght AC. I never knew the sport before that, then all of a sudden it’s my whole life.”

He has just finished his first year in Providence College, Rhode Island where he is currently studying psychology and competing for the school’s athletics team.

“In general it’s a bit different, changing to America the people and the culture are a little different. Ah I’m enjoying it and it’s working out for me. I’m happy I made the move and I’m staying here. Obviously I get homesick sometimes but that’s just natural.”

Dixon is back for the summer and will remain in Dublin for another two months before he has to return to stateside.

‘Despite being home he’s not on holidays and will continue to train leading up to the European Championships he hopes he will get a week off once they have concluded.

Dixon’s training sees him clock in around 60 miles a week, with most of that being easy miles in his own words.

“I run everyday, because I’m in my first year I’m only running once a day.

‘As I get older, next year I’ll probably be running twice a day for two days a week, stuff like that. Every second day I’ll go to the gym. Today I just ran ten miles earlier and then I’ll go to the gym in the evening. I get up at 8 or 9 o’clock, nothing mental.

‘Not getting up at mental hours, sleep is most important!”.

Dixon spoke about future goals and ambitions.

“Every single runner’s goal is the Olympics. Definitely, an olympic medal and further on.

‘The thing with the sport now is that you can actually make a living out of it. I can go professional.

‘You see Rhasidat there, she’s making plenty of money, she’s living comfortably. I want to be like that, I want to be a professional athlete and make the Olympics and represent Ireland.”