Shane tops in U16 P&P matchplay

The Leinster U16s matchplay took place in St Bridget’s course, Kilcullen Co Kildare. 35 boys and six girls from Dublin entered into the competition.

Glenville Pitch & Putt member Shane Murphy was representing his club at the tournament.

In the semi-final Shane was paired up against the talented Jack McShane of Gowran and after a closely contested match up the Glenville man did enough to defeat his opponent and book his place in the final.

That final saw him face off against Max Guyet, an extremely gifted young player who had previously beaten Shane the previous week at the RGSC.

This time around Shane was able to find redemption. Through adverse weather conditions he battled through the rain and convincingly defeated his opponent.

Shane wasn’t the only local representing his club in the tournament. Alex Grace who plays with Old County Pitch & Putt in Kimmage. As well as the championship, a second trophy was up for grabs on the day. The Plate. Unfortunately no one from Glenville managed to secure that prize but Shane’s clubmate Aaron Holston made it to the final 16 of that competition.