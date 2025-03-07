Nature on our doorsteps: Larch ‘Roses’

Because of the colour of Larch's female flowers, they are sometimes referred to as Larch Roses

Rosaleen Dwyer is the County Heritage Officer at South Dublin County Council – every week she gives us an insight into the natural heritage around us and the beautiful biodiversity of the plants and creatures.

LARCH is one of the conifer species often grown in Ireland. Unlike other conifers, however, Larch drops its leaves in autumn.

Its branches remain bare throughout the winter, except for its hard brown woody cones which hold the tree’s seeds, or nuts.

These seeds are rich in fats and are eaten by Squirrels and by birds such as Siskin and Redpolls.

By October, Larch’s normally green needle-like leaves turn a golden yellow colour as they die off.

It is for this change in colour that Larch is often planted by foresters to provide pleasing seasonal interest along roadsides and forest paths.

It is also sometimes planted either in blocks or as scattered individuals throughout conifer forests to provide contrast against its dark evergreen neighbouring trees. Larch also provides a welcome colour surprise in springtime.

As it wakes up after the winter, it sends out dense tufts of soft, light green needles along its branches.

This bright green colour is also initially very noticeable, but will darken as the leaves mature.

Amongst the new tufts of leaves, Larch’s female flowers may be spotted towards the tips of the branches.

These flowers appear as oval-shaped structures that are comprised of soft overlapping scales in shades of pink and red, with a thin white line running vertically on each scale.

These are the immature cones of the Larch, and due to their delightful colour in springtime they are sometimes referred to as Larch roses.

As these flowers become fertilised by male pollen from neighbouring Larches, the soft scales of the flower become harder and their colour changes.

The rosy-red first turns to green, and as the cones mature during the year they eventually become brown and hard, like the familiar brown cones of other conifers.

Foresters also like Larch as it is a fast-growing tree that produces hard, pale-coloured timber that is resistant to rot.

It is most often used for fencing, garden furniture, and cladding for buildings.