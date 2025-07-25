‘Nature’s Tapestry’ – photographic exhibition at TUH

Tallaght University Hospital invites readers to peruse their latest exhibition: ‘Nature’s Tapestry’, showcasing the breathtaking landscapes and diverse wildlife Ireland has to offer.

These photographs are created by two great friends, Tommy Walsh and Ray Mullen, and TUH colleagues.

Together they set up a photography business to share their passion for photography and the great outdoors by celebrating Ireland’s vivid landscapes and wildlife.

The photographs capture a broad tapestry of lush valleys, rolling hills, and coastlines punctuated by the wildlife within; each image tells a story of resilience and tranquillity.

Ali Baker-Kerrigan of TUH Arts & Health remarks “Congratulations and thanks to our colleagues, photographers Tommy and Ray, on the installation of their second exhibition, which showcases this remarkable collection of work.”

She would also like to say thanks to the Meath Foundation for their continued support of the Arts & Health Programme and installations of our art exhibitions and to their colleagues in Technical Services for care and maintenance of the artboards.

For further information on photographs or commissions, please email: info@irishlandscapeandwildlife.ie

This week, we sat down with Tommy and Ray to discuss the exhibition, which is available to view on the main Hospital Street in TUH until August 10.

What inspired ‘Nature’s Tapestry’?

We wanted to bring Ireland’s vibrant nature indoors to viewers in Tallaght University Hospital.

Our hope is that the photographs offer a calming experience and pleasant escape from worries that come with health issues.

The concept of ‘Nature’s Tapestry’ conjures up the vision of many beautiful, colourful, rolling landscapes punctuated by the wildlife within throughout the ever-changing seasons – woven together in this body of work.

Our photos aim to share a feeling of peace, joy and tranquillity and are available to view on Hospital Street until August 10, 2025.

How long have you and Ray been developing this idea? Tell us more about ‘Nature’s Tapestry’ and how it came about.

We’ve been taking photos of Ireland’s nature and Landscapes for many years, but the idea to put together an exhibition really came about over the last year.

Aware of our passion for photography and following the strong interest by staff during the TUH Christmas Fairs, Ali Baker Kerrigan, Arts & Health Manager in TUH extended an invitation to curate an inaugural exhibition of our artworks.

This annual exhibition, hosted during the month of December, showcases art created by TUH artists in residence, including collaborative patient projects or artworks created by staff on Café Wall in RUA RED South Dublin Arts Centre.

We worked with Ali to provide images for the selection process, learning more about the editing, framing and the curating process.

An ‘Open Call’ looking for new artists work to exhibit along Hospital Street in TUH was advertised through Visual Artists Ireland and Artsandhealth, i.e., which we applied for also.

We were incredibly lucky to be jointly selected with Josephine Hardiman, the Irish Illustrator of ‘The Book of Kildare’, as part of the first exhibition in a series that will span over the next three years.

This felt like the perfect way to share what we love with others, especially in a setting where people might need a little lift.

The joint exhibitions of ‘Nature’s Tapestry’ and ‘The Creative Hand’ can be seen on Hospital Street in TUH until the end of July.

Have there been any struggles or challenges in putting it together?

Yes, definitely!

Finding time to shoot and edit photos around our everyday lives is always a challenge.

Capturing the perfect light or a shy animal portrait takes patience and sometimes lots of waiting, with many of these photos taken over decades.

There was certainly a steep learning curve in preparing artworks for an exhibition and recognising how this differs from the business of selling photos.

Thinking about ourselves as photographic artists within the gallery space has opened a whole new perspective for us to consider.

What has been your favourite part of working on it? And why?

Our favourite part has been sharing this journey together as two great friends and colleagues.

Whether we are discovering new locations around Ireland or observing amazing animals in their natural environment, every photo holds its own special memory.

We are extremely proud of what we’ve created, and knowing these images may bring a smile or capture someone’s imagination makes it all the more special.

What is next for you after this? Are there any more exhibitions planned for the rest of this year?

Right now, we’re focused on this exhibition, but we’re excited about the future and hope to create more exhibitions that highlight Ireland’s natural beauty.

We don’t have anything official planned yet, but we are open to new opportunities!

We have set up a small business called Irish Landscape and Wildlife, something we have always dreamed of doing, and are looking forward to the future adventures it provides. Our details are on the website; please do not hesitate to contact us should you have a query, wish to commission an image or make a purchase.

Who would you like to thank for helping with this?

We want to thank Ali Baker Kerrigan, our Arts & Health Manager, for assistance and guidance in curating both exhibitions, and to Joanne Coffey and Sharon Murphy for advertising the exhibitions internally and externally.

To the Meath Foundation for supporting the exhibition programme and to TUH and RUA RED for exhibiting the artworks and supporting these opportunities.

An extended thank you to everyone who encouraged us along the way, including our family, friends and fellow nature lovers.

Finally, a special thank you to all who protect and nurture our amazing Irish landscapes and wildlife habitats.