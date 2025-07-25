Search
Primary Health Care Centre will go ahead
Ellen GoughJuly 25, 2025 12:29 pm

Plans for a new primary healthcare centre in Saggart will now go ahead after appeals to An Coimisíun Pleanála were rejected.

Plans for the four-storey Primary Care Centre building on lands at Citywest Campus in Saggart were submitted last year by the HSE.

