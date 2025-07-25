Emergency services attend to fire at McGregor’s Black Forge Pub

Gardai at the scene of the fire outside the Black Forge pub

Investigations are ongoing following a fire at a pub owned by Conor McGregor on the Drimnagh Road in the early hours of this Friday morning.

Emergency services including Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene at the Black Forge Inn on the Drimnagh Road at around 3am on Friday, July 25.

One unit from Dolphin’s Barn was able to extinguish the small fire at the front of the premises.

According to Gardaí, no injuries have been reported and “investigations are ongoing.”

“The scene is currently preserved, and a technical examination will be conducted in due course.”

McGregor, who has owned the bar since 2020, stated that the “pub is open for business today folks!” in a video on his social media.