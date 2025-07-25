Artist Pamela to exhibit at Connecting Artists 2025

“I APPLIED for the exhibition three times before getting picked on the third time,” explains Lucan-based Pamela Kavanagh, originally from Clondalkin.

She is among five Dublin artists (alongside Lucan-based Martin Carolan) to have been selected to exhibit their work at the prestigious Connecting Artists 2025 Exhibition, hosted at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) this July.

The exhibition, which ran from July 16 to 19 celebrates the creativity of artists who are neurodivergent or have intellectual disabilities, offering them professional mentorship, skill-building, and national exposure.

Pamela, mentored by Emma Hopkins (living in Celbridge but also originally from Clondalkin), is a self-taught artist whose work celebrates animals and nature, especially horses.

Known for her vibrant colour palette and unique silhouette style, Pamela has exhibited at the Celbridge and Clondalkin libraries and painted street art for the Dublin Canvas project.

Her work has also featured in international exhibitions, including the 2014 Special Olympics Art Exhibition in Belgium.

Pamela also facilitated a live art demonstration at RCSI, accompanied by her program mentor, on July 18.

This session offered the public a chance to experience her creative process in action as part of the showcase.

The Connecting Artists programme was developed by Connections Arts Centre, an award-winning, not-for-profit social enterprise that supports people with intellectual disabilities and the neurodivergent community through inclusive arts and training initiatives.

This organised 10-week program helps emerging artists develop their creative skills, build confidence, and gain national recognition through professional exhibitions like this one at RCSI.

Pamela, who hosted her own exhibition in March this year, has always dreamed of becoming an artist.

She would like to thank her key worker, her mentor Emma, and Connections Arts Centre for their help with this exhibition.

Congratulations to all involved!

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept