Neighbours lodge appeal after permission granted for three-storey apartment build

Neighbours have lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála after planning permission was granted for a three-storey apartment building in Chapelizod.

Permission for the apartment block comprising a total of four apartments (one 1-bedroom apartment and three 2-bedroom apartments) was granted by Dublin City Council in July.

The building will be set on a “site to the side of 36A Chapelizod Hill Road”, according to the planning application.

This decision is now being appealed to An Coimisiún Pleanála by neighbours of the site, who are objecting on the grounds that “this development will definitely have a negative effect on our residential amenity”.

In the appeal letter submitted on August 1, the couple wrote that they “do not feel confident” their property will not be overlooked from the apartment block, and that the applicant, Mac and Franck Limited, submitted drawings that give inaccurate distances between their boundary wall and the proposed building.

They also state that the “applicant is using land he does not own to meet the access requirements for the site”.

“The new access drives straight through an area of shrubbery and trees on council owned land [and] also drives straight through an entrance pillar for the entire lane.

“The pillars belong to all residents of the lane,” the appeal stated, explaining that they were erected in 1988 by Dublin Corporation after the gradients of Chapelizod Hill Road were changed to facilitate the construction of the Chapelizod bypass.

“The entrance pillar and the entire lane belong to all the property owners on the lane who have maintained and resurfaced it since the 1930’s.

“The deeds for our house stipulates that the width of the lane is 10 feet wide and this cannot be altered.”

The proposed development also called for “a new access driveway to the front, four parking spaces, a bin store, and new private communal space” on the site.

“Building 4 overbearing apartments so close to a detached house, removing trees that are hundreds of years old, widening our lane entrance. This will all have a negative impact on the special place we have enjoyed living in up until now,” the appeal letter read.

The case is due to be decided by An Coimisiún Pleanála by December of this year.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme