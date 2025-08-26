The Square evacuated following fire

A FIRE at a retail unit forced a precautionary evacuation of The Square Shopping Centre at lunch time today.

Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade, two from Tallaght and the other from Dolphin’s Barn attended the incident which is understood to be an electrical fire.

As a precaution The Square was evacuated for a short time and has now returned to normal business.

A breathing apparatus team from Dublin Fire Brigade safely extinguished the fire.

“Three fire engines have dealt with a fire in a retail unit in The Square shopping centre,” said Dublin Fire Brigade.

“A precautionary evacuation took place and the centre has returned to normal business as the incident is now concluded”.