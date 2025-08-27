Double-digit organic gross profit growth for Uniphar

UNIPHAR has said its pharma division delivered double-digit organic gross profit growth in the first half of 2025.

According to the latest trading update by the group for the first half of the year, they have enjoyed a strong first half which they expect to continue into the second half of the year.

Uniphar has its global HQ in Citywest Business Park and operates four major Irish pharmacy chains – Life, Allcare, Hickey’s and McCauley.

The diversified healthcare services company also provides a range of services to pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.

Uniphar Group chief executive Ger Rabbette said the business is confident of reaching a €200m Ebitda target by 2028.

Uniphar has had a strong first half, achieving significant organic gross profit growth. We expect to continue this progress into the second half and meet our growth objectives for each of our three divisions for the full year, he said.

The group said it is managing an active pipeline of acquisition opportunities. Net bank debt/Ebitda was 1.9x at the end of June 2025.

A €35m share buyback programme was completed during the first half of the year.