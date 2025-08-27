Search
Double-digit organic gross profit growth for Uniphar
Uniphar Group chief executive Ger Rabbette

Double-digit organic gross profit growth for Uniphar

Maurice GarveyAugust 27, 2025 9:40 am

UNIPHAR has said its pharma division delivered double-digit organic gross profit growth in the first half of 2025.

According to the latest trading update by the group for the first half of the year, they have enjoyed a strong first half which they expect to continue into the second half of the year.

Uniphar has its global HQ in Citywest Business Park and operates four major Irish pharmacy chains – Life, Allcare, Hickey’s and McCauley.

The diversified healthcare services company also provides a range of services to pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.

Uniphar Group chief executive Ger Rabbette said the business is confident of reaching a €200m Ebitda target by 2028.

Uniphar has had a strong first half, achieving significant organic gross profit growth. We expect to continue this progress into the second half and meet our growth objectives for each of our three divisions for the full year, he said.

The group said it is managing an active pipeline of acquisition opportunities. Net bank debt/Ebitda was 1.9x at the end of June 2025.

A €35m share buyback programme was completed during the first half of the year.

Read More


Clondalkin based management company to expand operations in UK and mainland Europe

Business

A CLONDALKIN-based construction management company are set to expand their operations beyond Ireland, reports Ellen Gough. Adco Contracting, who deliver clean room...

Irish Distillers €16.4m grant approved for decarbonisation

Business

IRISH distillers have been approved for a grant of €16.4m from Enterprise Ireland towards decarbonisation. The grant will go towards the decarbonisation...

Round-the-clock monitoring centre for businesses in Ireland

Business

CYBERSECURITY firm Landmark Technologies is investing €1.2 million in the launch of a Cyber Monitoring Centre for businesses in Ireland. This new...

STAGES mentoring programme: Survive, Thrive, Accelerate, Grow, Export and Scale

Business

ISME, the Irish SME Association, has announced the launch of the STAGES mentoring Programme, whereby its members in Dublin can avail of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST