Second quarter financial results show CRH revenues up 6 per cent

BUILDING materials giant CRH had revenues of €8.74bn in the second quarter, up 6 per cent year-on-year.

Headquartered in Rathfarnham, the company’s net income was 2 per cent higher at €1.1bn.

In its latest financial results, CRH said it expects demand to continue through the rest of the year – underpinned by public investment in critical infrastructure, and continued re-industrialisation.

Jim Mintern, CRH Chief Executive Officer, said: Our strong second quarter performance was driven by favourable underlying demand, disciplined commercial management and further contributions from acquisitions.

CRH’s proven strategy continued to drive higher sales, profits and adjusted EBITDA margins, while our robust balance sheet and financial capacity enabled us to allocate approximately $3 billion to growth investments and capital returns year-to-date, he added.

CRH has completed 19 acquisitions so far this year and continues to see an active pipeline of opportunities.

Underlying demand in our key end-use markets remains positive and we are pleased to raise our guidance for 2025, Mr Mintern added.

Among the standout deals is the €1.8bn acquisition of Eco Material Technologies, a move set to accelerate CRH’s cementitious growth strategy.

The company continues to return capital to shareholders, with €0.67bn in share buybacks completed year-to-date.

A new €0.28bn tranche has now been launched.

Looking ahead, the group is confident in continued positive activity across its key end-use markets.