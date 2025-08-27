Stiff competition in Scottish pipe band championship

“THE band was pleased with the performance,” explains Pat Nolan of Clondalkin-based St Joseph’s Pipe Band, who made the long trip from Clondalkin to Dumbarton in Scotland for the Scottish Pipe Band Championships on July 26.

On that Saturday, most of the band travelled by bus or ferry at 3.30am to make the trip, arriving at Levengrove Park at approximately 1.45pm ahead of their performance at 2.09pm in the Grade 2 contest.

Mark Bardgett and his drum corps just about missed out on the top six in a strong Grade 2, finishing in 10th place overall.

Uddingston and the Royal Burgh of Annan drum corps won in Grade 2, while Stephen Creighton and St. Laurence O’Toole won in Grade 1.

Pat continues that the band felt they had played well and were “somewhat disappointed” by finishing in 10th place but acknowledges that the competition is “very stiff” and cracking the top six is “quite difficult.”

The band landed back in Clondalkin in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, July 27, and attention had already turned to their next outing, the Ulster Championships in Portrush on Saturday, August 2.

They will then round out the season by performing at the World Championships in Glasgow on August 16.

When asked about attendance, Pat responds that he would “struggle to put a figure on it,” but it was a “big event,” and he would estimate that attendance numbers were “definitely” in the thousands.

The band was supported on the day by Brendan Boland, Philip Duffy, and Premierline Coaches.

Congratulations to all involved.