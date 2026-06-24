New Dart+ South West ‘intrinsically linked’ to meeting housing targets

The new project involves extending services to Adamstown, Clondalkin, Park West and Cherry Orchard

Following an analysis by Cairn Homes, the delivery of the Dart+ South West could deliver a staggering 65,300 new homes around planned and existing rail stations.

Cairn Homes Chief Executive Michael Stanley called on the Government to fund the Dart+ South West electrification project and to begin prioritising important transport projects.

The Chief Executive of one of Ireland’s largest homebuilders went on to explain how infrastructure such as the new Dart line is “intrinsically linked” to meeting Ireland’s housing targets.

In prepared submissions to the Oireachtas housing committee, Stanley detailed the need for infrastructure in order to deliver housing commitments,

“Cairn is consistent in our belief that Ireland’s housing challenge can only be met from scaled apartment delivery in our towns and cities, and particularly on transit-oriented developments,” he said.

He went on to say that delays to “enabling infrastructure” create a “considerable barrier” to housing progress.

The new €1 billion Dart project involves extending Dart services from Heuston in Dublin city centre to Hazelhatch and Celbridge stopping at Adamstown, Clondalkin/Fonthill, Park West and Cherry Orchard.

There are plans to construct two new stations along the route, Heuston West, which is close to Islandbridge, and Kylemore, which would serve Ballyfermot.

In addition to this, the line capacity is set to increase from two tracks to four, between Park West and Cherry Orchard rail stations.

The Dart+ South West also aims to provide a more sustainable and greatly enhanced transport option through increased passenger capacity from 5,000 to 20,000 every hour in each direction.

The timeline for completion is listed as “2030+”, according to the National Development Plan review which was published last November.

Stanley commended the “significant progress” being made at all stages of the housing delivery pipeline, with recent improvements in housing policy, increased funding and more supportive public sentiment resulting in a rise in delivery.

In a submission to the committee, Glenveagh Homes also applauded the “substantive progress” that has been made via Government policy measures and funding commitments, but the “greatest risk facing housing delivery” is the gap that could emerge between policy intent and implementation on the ground,

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme