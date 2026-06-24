More groups will benefit from €1 million Local Priorities Fund

The fund would have supported Kingswood Castle FC Club. Pictured is the U18s from Kingswood Castle

Alterations have been made to the €1 million Local Priorities Fund so more local organisations in Tallaght, Clondalkin and other areas can benefit.

The Local Priorities Fund was created after a vote was passed to reduce the Local Property Tax by only 7.5 per cent rather than the usual 15, and changes have been made halfway into the year to allow more local groups to acquire funding for projects through their local councillors’ €25k budgets.