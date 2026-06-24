Jacob’s celebrate 175th birthday

Jacobs was part of the Tallaght fabric from the 1970s up until its closure in 2009

Ballymount-based Jacob’s Biscuits is celebrating their 175th birthday this year and looking back on their growth from a small bakery into a household name across the country and sea.

Jacobs’ is currently located at Valeo Foods in Merrywell Industrial Estate, Ballymount, and has had a storied impact on the South Dublin community.