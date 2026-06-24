Jacob’s celebrate 175th birthday
Ballymount-based Jacob’s Biscuits is celebrating their 175th birthday this year and looking back on their growth from a small bakery into a household name across the country and sea.
Jacobs’ is currently located at Valeo Foods in Merrywell Industrial Estate, Ballymount, and has had a storied impact on the South Dublin community.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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