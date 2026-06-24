Local authority seizes 22 horses in four months

South Dublin County Council has seized a total of 22 horses within the administrative area between January and April this year, with 13 seized in February.

Information regarding each horse seized by the Council is published when ownership is unknown and the animal is then held at the Council’s Horse Pound.

A comprehensive description of each horse is documented and whilst the Council have possession of the animal, it is scanned for a microchip. If no microchip is present, one is implanted for identification purposes.

If the owner is identified, they will be notified accordingly and in cases where ownership cannot be determined, a public notice is posted at County Hall in Tallaght, Civic Offices in Clondalkin and on the Council’s website under Current Seized Horses.

Each notice that is published on the website details the necessary information of the horse that has been seized.

It also states that if not claimed within five days, the horses will be disposed of or rehomed by the Council’s Pound.

In order to reclaim a horse, the owner is required to produce several forms of identification and licensing documents as well as the relevant fees which, when paid in full, total €1,025.45.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme