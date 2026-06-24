Crunch game for Pat’s against Bohs

Stephen Kenny will be hoping his team can pick up another three points against Bohs

ST PATRICK’S Athletic prepare for a trip to Dalymount this Friday night as they participate in a huge league clash against Bohemians.

Coming off a 2-0 win against Sligo Rovers where they managed to snatch a win thanks to 93rd and 94th minute goals from Kilnamanagh’s Joe Redmond and Chris Forrester, they sit second in the table on 38 points.

They come up against a third place Bohemians side who suffered another blow to their title charge last Friday with a 2-1 defeat against Dundalk, though a 3-0 victory over Shelbourne on Monday evening will have done wonders to boost morale in the camp.

Pats still sit one point ahead of them in the table with two games in hand and look to be the obvious candidate to challenge Shamrock Rovers this season for the league title.

The sides have played each other twice already in the league with Pats so far getting the better end of things against their northside rivals.

Their first meeting was the opening game of the season in the Aviva which ended in a fairly lackluster 0-0 draw.

The second however made up for the shortage of goals from the first with Pats running out 3-1 victors at Richmond Park at the end of April

Bohs had initially gone up 1-0 in the first minute of that game thanks to a goal from Markus Strods but a brace from Ryan Edmonton and a goal from Jamie Lennon ensured Pats received the share of spoils from that occasion.

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