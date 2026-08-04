New garda recruits welcomed in local districts

FIFTEEN NEW probationary Gardaí – part of “the largest single graduating class since 2019” – have been allocated across Dublin South Central between Kevin Street, Sundrive Road, Terenure and Crumlin.

Of the new Gardaí nine will be allocated to Kevin Street, one to Sundrive Road, three to Terenure, and two to Crumlin. Over the past 18 months, three recruitment campaigns have been held and have attracted over 15,000 applications.

On July 24, 206 probationer Gardaí at the Garda College in Templemore graduated and were assigned to Garda divisions across the country.

Minister Catherine Ardagh welcomed the allocation of the new probationary Gardaí across the area, saying the additional personnel will strengthen frontline policing and help keep local communities safe.

“This is the largest Garda attestation since 2019 and, with more than 200 new recruits due to begin training next week, it is clear steady progress is being made in increasing Garda numbers.

“For local communities, what matters is having Gardaí available when they are needed. Every new member assigned to frontline duties strengthens the capacity of An Garda Síochána to respond to incidents, engage with communities and tackle crime.

“People want to see a Garda presence in their towns and villages. That visibility not only deters criminal activity but also gives people confidence that policing resources are where they are needed most.

“The work being undertaken by my colleague, Minister Jim O’Callaghan, reflects his and the Government’s commitment to investing in An Garda Síochána so that communities can continue to benefit from a strong and effective policing service.”

The recruitment pipeline will continue next week when more than 200 Garda trainees enter Templemore to begin their training.

Funded by Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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