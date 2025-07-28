New hospital appointee pledges to shape future

Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) announced the appointment of Jerome Powell as Chief Operations Officer.

Mr Powell takes over the position from Shane Russell who recently left to take up the role as Deputy CEO of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI).

Jerome brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in healthcare management, having consistently led high-performing teams to deliver outstanding results and improved productivity.

He most recently served as Clinical Site Manager at Connolly Hospital. His career also includes senior clinical roles in ICU at St James’s Hospital and Tallaght University Hospital, as well as international healthcare experience in Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on his appointment, Barbara Keogh Dunne, CEO of TUH, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jerome to the executive team.

‘His depth of clinical and operational expertise, combined with his leadership style and strategic vision, make him a fantastic fit for the hospital. I am confident he will play a key role in helping us shape a future of excellence and collaboration across all departments.”

On joining TUH, Jerome Powell said: “I am honoured to take on this role.

‘I appreciate how deeply rooted this hospital is in the heart of the community.

‘It’s a place with extraordinary people and a strong culture of care and innovation. I look forward to working alongside our teams to build on these strengths and help shape a future we can all be proud of.”