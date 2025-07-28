Search
Concerns over ‘a serious data protection breach’
An unannounced inspection from the Data Protection Officer took place in Tallaght's Children's Hospital

Alessia MicalizziJuly 28, 2025 10:32 am

Tallaght Children’s Hospital (CHI Tallaght) was under an unannounced inspection from the Data Protection Officer last week.

The Echo understands the inspection was carried out on foot of a complaint for “a serious data-protection breach” and misplacement of a patient’s healthcare record.

