Concerns over ‘a serious data protection breach’
Tallaght Children’s Hospital (CHI Tallaght) was under an unannounced inspection from the Data Protection Officer last week.
The Echo understands the inspection was carried out on foot of a complaint for “a serious data-protection breach” and misplacement of a patient’s healthcare record.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘Absolute monster of a build’ giving locals co-living concernsNews
Residents in Kingswood have expressed concerns over “an absolute monster of a build” in their estate which they fear could be used...
Cul-de-sac clash in Dáil over ‘deeply unpopular’ licence feeNews
Tallaght TD Paul Murphy has clashed with Communications Minister Patrick O’Donovan over abolishing the “deeply unpopular” TV licence fee.Minister O’Donovan said he...
Plumber did €1,000 of damage during drink-fuelled incidentNews
A plumber, who allegedly voiced “extremist” views during an assault and criminal damage at a Tallaght International Protection Accom-modation Service (IPAS) centre,...
New hospital appointee pledges to shape futureNews
Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) announced the appointment of Jerome Powell as Chief Operations Officer.Mr Powell takes over the position from Shane Russell...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.