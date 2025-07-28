Walshe eighth in World Championships Final

Ellen Walshe will be now looking forward to the 200m butterfly heats on Wednesday

TWO-time Olympian and 400m Individual Medley Paris Swimming Finalist Ellen Walshe finished in eighth place in the 200m Individual Medley Final in what was her first World Championship Final in the 50m pool on Monday.

Having set an Irish Record of 2:10.49 in Sunday’s semi-final, the Templeogue Swim Club star maintained her ranking of eighth touching home in 2:11.57.

Gold went to Canada’s Summer McIntosh, her second in as many days.

Commenting after the race Walshe said: ‘I think to be in my first world final tonight, like it’s a huge experience, out against some massive names in a 2IM, but yeah, a little bit disappointed, but sure, roll on to the next one.’

Looking ahead to the 200m butterfly heats on Wednesday, an event back on Walshe’s roster since earlier this year, she added: ‘I don’t really know where it’s going to be.

‘I’ve never raced it internationally at this level, so I’m excited to kind of see where I can get, if it’s a semifinal or I’m not even sure, but yeah, I’m looking forward to it.’