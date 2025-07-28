Fire at mobile phone mast in Clondalkin

Dublin Fire Brigade put out the fire on the mobile phone mast in Clondalkin on Sunday evening. Photo by Dublin Fire Brigade

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the scene of a mobile phone mast on fire on Sunday evening.

Firefighters from Tallaght were alerted to the fire on Neilstown Road in Clondalkin around 10.30pm.

Units from Tallaght and Dun Laoghaire attended the scene which also included a turntable ladder.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Tallaght firefighters were called to a mobile phone mast fire overnight.

“The mast was isolated from power and a turntable ladder from Dun Laoghaire Fire Station also attended the scene.

“The turntable ladder crew used a high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire”.