Tried to steal €570 of groceries

A YOUNG woman who filled a shopping trolley in Lidl full of groceries worth over €570 and tried to leave without paying for them, was sentenced at Tallaght District Court.

Casandra Lingurar (19), with an address at Virginia Hall, Belgard Square West, Tallaght, was before court charged with alleged theft of goods worth €577 at a Lidl in Dublin 14, on October 6, 2024, and clothes worth €363 at Dunnes Stores, The Square Tallaght, on November 28, 2024.

Garda Fergal Dempsey told the court that on October 6, 2024, gardai attended a Lidl at Dublin 14 where the accused was detained by store security.

“She entered the shop with a co-accused and filled a trolley with €577 of goods, passed all points of payment without paying,” said Garda Dempsey.

The court heard the accused stood at an entrance gate to keep it open, pushed the trolley outside the Lidl store where she was apprehended by security staff.

The goods were recovered and re-saleable.

Casandra Lingurar has nine previous convictions, including seven for theft.

The most recent was in Tallaght District Court on May 27, 2025, where she received a three-month suspended sentence for theft, and May 7, 2025 at the CCJ where she received a 14-day sentence for theft.

Prior to this, there were two convictions in the Children’s Court for theft.

The court heard Lingurar has a history of six bench warrants with three from this year, including a live committal warrant.

Sentencing for the alleged theft at Dunnes in The Square was deferred to September 23 at Tallaght District Court, in order to have the charge sheet available in court.

Judge Patricia McNamara sentenced Lingurar to seven months imprisonment.

