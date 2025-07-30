Search
New Irish record for Walshe who secures a place in final
Ellen Walshe from Templeogue Swim Club booked her place in the final and secured a new Irish record

Echo StaffJuly 30, 2025 3:00 pm

Paris Olympic Games Finalist Ellen Walshe starred on night four of racing at the World Championship Finals in Singapore with a new Irish Record in the 200m Butterfly to secure a place in Thursday’s Final.

Entering the semi-finals as the seventh seed in 2:09.15, Walshe smashed through her own Irish Record of 2:08.42 to place third in the second semi-final, and progresses to the Final ranked in fourth.

Commenting on the race, the 24-year-old said ‘I’m delighted. Like it was an event I really didn’t want to take back up, and I think just to see how far I can get it, I have to be happy as a junior level I really struggled to kind of move it on, but now I can see a lot of progress and the back ends definitely there.’

Looking ahead to the Final she added ‘I’m looking forward to tomorrow to see if I can kind of be a little bit better through the front speed a bit, but yeah, I’m in against some really big names, so it’s going to be exciting.’

