‘It’s going to be a huge challenge for us’ in final

Keeper Abby Shiels from Lucan Sarsfields will have a key role to play for Dublin Photos by Maurice Grehan

The Ladies Senior All-Ireland football final is taking place this weekend with Meath and Dublin set to square off against one another this Sunday.

Dublin reached the final after an incredibly entertaining game against Galway which went to extra time.

Some goals towards the very end of the game provided some late scares for the Dubs however they did enough throughout the match to ensure that they would win by three points with a final scoreline of 3-14 to 2-14.

The match was redemption for the previous year where Dublin were knocked out of the All Ireland in the quarter final stage after that game also went to extra time.

Galway would go on to reach the final last year before losing to Kerry.

Current joint manager of the team and a club man of Round Tower Clondalkin, Derek Murray touched on reaching the final based on plans from the start of the year.

“We came in this year and at the start of the year we made a plan and said we wanted to try and get to an All-Ireland final.

“The girls have worked really hard this year to get us to that stage. We’ve had some ups and downs along the way with different players injured and things like that but through every game they’ve fought and they dug in and got us to this stage so we’re really looking forward to the final.”

Speaking of the opposition Meath and whether they were the favourites, Murray said

“Probably after their performance against Kerry. They dethroned the All- Ireland Champions by six points so they probably are coming into the game as slight favourites. We had a tough game against Galway and we got over the line at the end.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge for us facing Meath now in the final and it’s going to be a tough day for us.”

Murray urged fans to make the trip to Croker on Sunday.

“This is a unique occasion I suppose, two Leinster teams in the final. It’s Dublin – Meath and everyone knows the rivalry between them so I’d encourage everybody to come down to Croke Park and support the Dubs and try to turn Croker blue. It’s going to be a huge occasion and hopefully it’ll be a brilliant game.”

