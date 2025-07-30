WATCH: Truck carrying aerosol cans and fuel oils goes on fire in Lucan

The truck after the fire was put out by Dublin Fire Brigade (Image: Dublin Fire Brigade)

Dublin Fire Brigade have extinguished a “high intensity” truck fire in Lucan this Wednesday morning.

A truck carrying “aerosol cans, textiles and fuel oils” caught fire early on Wednesday, July 30 just outside of Lucan Village.

Firefighters from Tallaght and Blanchardstown fire stations attended the scene and extinguished the fire just before 12 noon.

“A fire load consisting of aerosol cans, textiles and fuel oils made for a high intensity fire,” Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement.

“EPA Ireland and South Dublin County Council have been requested, and the road will remain closed for cleaning/recovery,” they added.

No injuries have been reported.