Search
WATCH: Truck carrying aerosol cans and fuel oils goes on fire in Lucan
The truck after the fire was put out by Dublin Fire Brigade (Image: Dublin Fire Brigade)

WATCH: Truck carrying aerosol cans and fuel oils goes on fire in Lucan

Ellen GoughJuly 30, 2025 12:51 pm

WATCH:

Dublin Fire Brigade have extinguished a “high intensity” truck fire in Lucan this Wednesday morning.

A truck carrying “aerosol cans, textiles and fuel oils” caught fire early on Wednesday, July 30 just outside of Lucan Village.

Firefighters from Tallaght and Blanchardstown fire stations attended the scene and extinguished the fire just before 12 noon.

“A fire load consisting of aerosol cans, textiles and fuel oils made for a high intensity fire,” Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement.

“EPA Ireland and South Dublin County Council have been requested, and the road will remain closed for cleaning/recovery,” they added.

No injuries have been reported.

Read More


Ten schools seek Safe School Zone works to protect pupils

Lucan

Ten schools across south Dublin have applied for Safe School Zone works to make getting to school safer for pupils. Five of...

New pedestrian way produces safety problems, claim residents

Lucan

Residents in what was formerly a cul-de-sac in Newcastle are growing increasingly frustrated over a new pedestrian way that has been cut...

Carefully consider problems with pets!

News

The Irish Blue Cross is urging potential dog owners to carefully consider the time and financial commitment before getting a pet, as...

This weeks front pages – July 24, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST